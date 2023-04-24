7
ways to protect your child from heatwave
Ensure your child is well-hydrated even when they’re not thirsty.
Make them wear loose-fitting, cotton clothes in light colours.
Never leave a child (or a pet) alone in a parked car, even if the windows are open.
Make sure they always carry a water bottle with them when they step out.
Avoid taking children out between 12 pm and 4 pm.t.
Avoid giving them junk food. Instead, give them cooling seasonal food.
Schools should start early in the day and close by 11 am.