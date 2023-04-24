7 ways to protect your child from heatwave

7

ways to protect your child from heatwave

Ensure your child is well-hydrated even when they’re not thirsty.

Make them wear loose-fitting, cotton clothes in light colours.

Never leave a child (or a pet) alone in a parked car, even if the windows are open.

Make sure they always carry a water bottle with them when they step out.

Avoid taking children out between 12 pm and 4 pm.t.

Avoid giving them junk food. Instead, give them cooling seasonal food.

Schools should start early in the day and close by 11 am.

