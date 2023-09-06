7 things to keep in mind while fasting during festivals

Moneycontrol News September 6, 2023
Janmashtami is upon us and families in India are gearing up for a grand celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna.
Several people also observe a fast on this day and go to temples to seek blessings of Lord Krishna. So, here are a few things to keep in mind while fasting for the festival.
Keep in mind to drink plenty of fluids while fasting. You can drink water, fruit juices and coconut water to keep yourself hydrated.
Do not involve yourself in strenuous activities while fasting. Take rest at intervals to balance energy levels.
Don’t starve yourself and if you feel faint, eat a small meal or fruits to keep yourself energised.
Fasting gives you a chance to avoid deep-fried and sugary foods. Make sure to eat healthy and fresh food items to keep lethargy at bay.
If you are a working professional and observing a fast, keep lots of nuts and dry fruits with yourself to satiate your hunger.
Meditation is a great way to relax your mind and body during festivals. It also helps your brain to concentrate.
Lastly, avoid foods that have onion, garlic or are non-vegetarian. Also, abstain from alcohol and smoking.