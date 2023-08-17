7 food items to help you sleep better

Moneycontrol news August 17, 2023

Almonds

Almonds are a source of melatonin and the sleep-enhancing mineral magnesium, two properties that may make them a great food to eat before bed.

White rice

White rice may be beneficial to eat before bed due to its high glycemic index (GI). It’s been suggested that eating foods with a high GI, such as white rice, at least 1 hour before bed may help improve sleep quality.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish are a great source of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which have properties that may improve the quality of your sleep.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea contains antioxidants that may promote sleepiness, and drinking it has been shown to improve overall sleep quality.

Kiwi

Kiwis are rich in serotonin and antioxidants, both of which may improve sleep quality when eaten before bed.

Milk

Milk is a source of tryptophan which been shown to improve sleep in older adults, especially when paired with light exercise.

Bananas

Banana peels contain tryptophan and the fruit itself is a modest source of magnesium. Both of these properties may help you get a good night’s sleep.

