6 movies to watch on Father’s Day

Movies to watch on Father’s Day
By Moneycontrol News June 18, 2023
Every year, the third Sunday in June is celebrated as Father’s Day in many countries around the world. The day is celebrated to recognise the importance of a father in a child’s life.
Here are 6 movies that you can watch on Father’s Day:
Up (2009)
Released in 2009, Up is a story about a persistent kid named Russel and his dog Dug and how he teams up with a 78-year-old man Carl Fredricksen to go on a hilarious yet emotional ride.
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
This 2006 movie starring Will Smith is about a man who tries to get a job and at the same time, tries to take of his son. The movie is available on Netflix.
Masoom (1983)
This 1983 release directed by Shekhar Kapur is the story of how a man discovers he has an illegitimate son, who is sent to him after his mother’s death and how he deals with his wife disliking the child.
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Released in 2016, Captain Fantastic is the story of a family who are forced by circumstances to reintegrate into the society after staying in isolation for a long time.
Piku (2015)
This Shoojit Sircar directorial is the story of a daughter who travels with her father to their ancestral home in Kolkata. The road trip to Kolkata forms the crux of the story.
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Released in 1993, Mrs. Doubtfire is the story of a recently-divorced actor who disguises as a female housekeeper to be able to spend time with his children.