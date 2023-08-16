6 international trips under Rs 50,000

Do you want to travel abroad but under a budget? Then, go for a vacation to these destinations under Rs 50,000.
Unveil Vietnam’s treasures under Rs 50,000—stroll Hanoi’s blend of old and new, cruise through Ha Long Bay’s mystic isles, and wander the lantern-lit alleys of Hoi An.
Maldives always comes to the mind when thinking about beaches and crystal-clear blue waters. The favourite holiday destination of celebrities can easily be visited under a budget.
Dubai is all about the glamour and luxury. It is the perfect blend of old cultures and modern traditions, easily attainable under Rs 50,000.
Embrace Kandy’s culture, traverse Ella’s tea-clad landscapes, and unwind along Mirissa’s unspoiled shores on an escapade to Sri Lanka.
Immerse in Bangkok’s contrasts, island-hop for sun-soaked bliss, and step back in time amid Ayutthaya’s ruins on a budget trip to Thailand.
Bhutan is a land of ancient culture, infinite monasteries and beautiful valleys. It is also one of the best countries to visit under Rs 50,000.