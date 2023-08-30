6 benefits of using ice cubes on skin

Moneycontrol News August 28, 2023
Images: UnSplash
Applying ice to the skin can help decrease inflammation by narrowing blood vessels and limiting the flow of blood to the affected area. This can be particularly useful for reducing swelling after injuries like sprains, strains or bruises.
Cold therapy can provide temporary pain relief by numbing the nerve endings in the skin and decreasing the sensation of pain.
Ice packs applied to the forehead or neck can help ease the pain during migraines and headaches.
For people with skin conditions like acne or rosacea, applying ice can temporarily reduce redness and irritation.
Athletes often use ice baths or ice packs to help speed up recovery after intense exercise.
Ice can help relax muscle spasms and ease muscle tension. This is especially beneficial for individuals with muscle-related conditions such as muscle strains, fibromyalgia, or even menstrual cramps.