6 benefits of using ice cubes on skin

Moneycontrol News August 28, 2023

Images: UnSplash

When you’re using ice on skin, use a cloth or barrier between the ice and your skin to prevent frostbite. limit each session to around 15-20 minutes.

Applying ice to the skin can help decrease inflammation by narrowing blood vessels and limiting the flow of blood to the affected area. This can be particularly useful for reducing swelling after injuries like sprains, strains or bruises.

Reduced Inflammation

Cold therapy can provide temporary pain relief by numbing the nerve endings in the skin and decreasing the sensation of pain.

Pain Relief

Ice packs applied to the forehead or neck can help ease the pain during migraines and headaches.

Migraine Relief

For people with skin conditions like acne or rosacea, applying ice can temporarily reduce redness and irritation.

Reduction of Redness and Irritation

Athletes often use ice baths or ice packs to help speed up recovery after intense exercise. 

Exercise Recovery

Ice can help relax muscle spasms and ease muscle tension. This is especially beneficial for individuals with muscle-related conditions such as muscle strains, fibromyalgia, or even menstrual cramps.

Muscle Spasm Reduction

