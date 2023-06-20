5 yoga poses for PCOS, PCOD management
By Moneycontrol Trends June 20, 2023
Here are five yoga poses that can benefit women with PCOS and PCOD.
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):
This pose helps stimulate the reproductive organs and can aid in regulating menstrual cycles.
Dhanurasana (Bow Pose):
This pose massages the abdominal organs, including the ovaries, and can help stimulate hormone production.
Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose):
It helps stretch the inner thighs and groin area, promoting better blood circulation to the reproductive organs.
Balasana (Child’s Pose):
It is a restorative pose that helps relieve stress and tension in the body, promoting relaxation.
Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose):
It helps stimulate the abdominal organs and the thyroid gland, which plays a crucial role in hormonal balance.
