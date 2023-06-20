5 yoga poses for PCOS, PCOD management

By Moneycontrol Trends June 20, 2023

Here are five yoga poses that can benefit women with PCOS and PCOD.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):

This pose helps stimulate the reproductive organs and can aid in regulating menstrual cycles.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose):

This pose massages the abdominal organs, including the ovaries, and can help stimulate hormone production.

Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose):

It helps stretch the inner thighs and groin area, promoting better blood circulation to the reproductive organs.

 Balasana  (Child’s Pose):

It is a restorative pose that helps relieve stress and tension in the body, promoting relaxation.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose):

It helps stimulate the abdominal organs and the thyroid gland, which plays a crucial role in hormonal balance.

