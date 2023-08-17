5 ways to detox your lungs after quitting smoking

Moneycontrol News August 17, 2023
Smoking tobacco or any kind of smoke and vaping are very bad for our lungs and can create permanent damage.
Both smoking and vaping involve heating a substance and inhaling the resulting fumes. And both these activities coat the lungs with a hundred types of harmful chemicals.
It is possible for a person to “cleanse” their lungs by quitting smoking for good and some basic lifestyle changes.
The easiest way to give your lungs some respite is by inhaling steam. By doing that, the organ gets cleared of mucus and other irritants that cause chest congestion.
“Controlled” coughing is also a way to expel trapped mucus in the lungs and sending it up through the airways.
One can also opt for postural drainage that involves different positions to use gravity to remove mucus and build-up.
Green tea contains antioxidants that are believed to reduce inflammation in the lungs.
Consuming anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, blueberries, walnuts and leafy vegetables, among others, can relieve chest congestion.