5 skincare mistakes to avoid
Moneycontrol News June 17, 2023
A good skincare routine can be the key to glowing skin. However, here are some commonskincare mistakes you must avoid…
Not removing makeup before bed
A cardinal sin, as far as skincare goes. The makeup and sunscreen you wear during the day can clog your pores at night…
This can and lead to pimples, blackheads, acne and age your skin faster. So always use a cleanser before bed.
Not wearing sunscreen
This is a part of skincare that many of us skip. Big mistake.
Several studies have shown that not using SPF can lead to long-term skin damage like wrinkles, faster ageing, pigmentation, dullness and more.
Not using moisturizer
Some people with oily and acne-prone skin tend to skip moisturizer, which is a big no-no.
Moisturizing is essential for all skin types – dry, oily or combination. People with oily skin can benefit from gel moisturizers.