5 non-schengen destinations To visit on a schengen visa
By Moneycontrol Trends June 19, 2023
A Schengen visa allows travel to 17 non-Schengen countries, mostly in Europe, granting the opportunity for summer vacations after the permitted stay in the borderless area.
Türkiye: A hospitable land of diverse accommodations, delicious cuisine, and captivating hot air balloon rides in scenic Cappadocia.
Albania: A hidden gem with affordable charm, stunning beaches, and breathtaking natural landscapes.
Montenegro: Coastal treasures with narrow streets, ancient architecture, and vibrant nightlife, including Kotor, Budva, Perast, and Sveti Stefan.
Mexico: A paradise of renowned beaches like Cancún and Tulum, enriched with ancient Mayan cities and cultural wonders.
Bulgaria: A year-round wonderland with coastal beauty and majestic mountains, perfect for ski enthusiasts.