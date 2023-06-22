5 Herbs To Relax and Improve Mental Health

FIVE HERBAL REMEDIES FOR MENTAL HEALTH
By Priyanka Roshan | Jun 22, 2023
St. John’s wort
Also known as Hypericum perforatum has been used for centuries to support mood disorders. Some studies suggest it may help relieve mild to moderate depressive symptoms.
Ashwagandha
It is an adaptogenic herb traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine. It can help relieve stress and anxiety by supporting the body’s response to stress.
Lavender
It is known for its calming and soothing properties and is often used in aromatherapy to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation.
Chamomile
It is a popular herb known for its calming and sleep-inducing properties. Chamomile tea is usually drunk before bed to promote sleep.
Lemon balm
It is an herb that belongs to the mint family. It is commonly used to relieve stress and to promote relaxation. It can also have a mild mood-boosting effect.
Remember, be sure to consult a physician before incorporating herbs into your routine, especially if you have pre-existing conditions, are taking medications, are pregnant or breastfeeding.