5 Herbs To Relax and Improve Mental Health

By Priyanka Roshan | Jun 22, 2023

St. John’s wort

Also known as Hypericum perforatum has been used for centuries to support mood disorders. Some studies suggest it may help relieve mild to moderate depressive symptoms.

Ashwagandha

It is an adaptogenic herb traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine. It can help relieve stress and anxiety by supporting the body’s response to stress.

Lavender

It is known for its calming and soothing properties and is often used in aromatherapy to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation.

Chamomile

It is a popular herb known for its calming and sleep-inducing properties. Chamomile tea is usually drunk before bed to promote sleep.

Lemon balm

It is an herb that belongs to the mint family. It is commonly used to relieve stress and to promote relaxation. It can also have a mild mood-boosting effect.

Remember, be sure to consult a physician before incorporating herbs into your routine, especially if you have pre-existing conditions, are taking medications, are pregnant or breastfeeding.

