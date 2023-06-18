Revisiting 5 Billionaires and their fathers
Moneycontrol news June 18, 2023
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with father William H Gates.
Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra and a throwback picture with his father and industrialist Harish Mahindra.
Richest person in the world, Elon Musk, wand his father Errol Musk.
CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla, and his father and Chairman of Poonawalla Group, Cyrus Poonawalla.
Fourth richest person in the world, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with stepfather Miguel Bezos in a throwback picture.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, and his industrialist father Aditya Kumar Birla.