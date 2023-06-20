Continue reading 5 best places to visit in India during monsoon "> Continue reading 5 best places to visit in India during monsoon " />

5 best places to visit in India during monsoon
5 best places to visit in India during monsoon

Moneycontrol news June 20, 2023

1. Lonavla

For people who love the rains, Lonavla would be one of the best destinations to visit during monsoon. During the season, the Sahyadri mountain ranges and the ghats turn lush green with revived waterfalls amid pleasant weather.

2. Shillong

Also known as the ‘Scotland of the East’, Shillong is considered one of the top monsoon destinations in the country. The place offers misty clouds, with lush greens and rumbling waterfalls with breath-taking views.

3. Coorg

Coorg, with its dense forests rich in natural flora and fauna, is a romantic destination during monsoons and greets tourists to lakes, waterfalls, and coffee plantations.

4. Ranikhet

Cradled in hills, Ranikhet is a scenic beauty surrounded by the majestic Himalayan ranges and lush green forests. The place offers pleasant weather during this season.

5. Munnar

Munnar is one of the ideal places to visit in South India during monsoons. The place is popular among tourists for its vast tea gardens, lush green hills, and romantic ambiance.

