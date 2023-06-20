5 best places to visit in India during monsoon
Moneycontrol news June 20, 2023
1. Lonavla
For people who love the rains, Lonavla would be one of the best destinations to visit during monsoon. During the season, the Sahyadri mountain ranges and the ghats turn lush green with revived waterfalls amid pleasant weather.
2. Shillong
Also known as the ‘Scotland of the East’, Shillong is considered one of the top monsoon destinations in the country. The place offers misty clouds, with lush greens and rumbling waterfalls with breath-taking views.
3. Coorg
Coorg, with its dense forests rich in natural flora and fauna, is a romantic destination during monsoons and greets tourists to lakes, waterfalls, and coffee plantations.
4. Ranikhet
Cradled in hills, Ranikhet is a scenic beauty surrounded by the majestic Himalayan ranges and lush green forests. The place offers pleasant weather during this season.
5. Munnar
Munnar is one of the ideal places to visit in South India during monsoons. The place is popular among tourists for its vast tea gardens, lush green hills, and romantic ambiance.