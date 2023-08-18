15 years of Virat Kohli: Records held by Indian star

Moneycontrol News August 18, 2023
Friday marked 15 years since former India captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli made his international debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. Here are 7 records held by the Indian star:
Kohli’s tally of 4008 runs in 115 T20Is for India is the highest for any player in international cricket, in the format.
Kohli has made 10 ODI hundreds against Sri Lanka, which is the most for any player against one opposition.
Kohli led India in 68 Tests which is the highest for any Indian in their history.
Kohli has taken 142 catches in 275 matches which is the most taken by an Indian in the format.
Kohli led India in 68 Tests and won 40 of those games which is the most for an Indian captain.
Kohli has won 20 Player of the Series across all 3 formats which is the most for any player.
In 115 matches, Kohli has scored 38 fifties which is the most for any player in the format.