10 yoga poses to help strengthen your knees
10 yoga poses to help strengthen your knees
By Priyanka Roshan, Sept 9, 2023
Chair Pose (Utkatasana)
Chair pose works on strengthening the quadriceps, hamstrings, & calf muscles.
Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)
This pose helps strengthen the quadriceps & inner thigh muscles, providing support to the knees.
Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)
Bridge pose targets the hamstrings, glutes, & lower back, which indirectly supports the knees.
Extended Triangle Pose (Utthita Trikonasana)
This pose stretches and strengthens the inner & outer thigh muscles, promoting knee stability.
Boat Pose (Navasana)
Engages the core and leg muscles, promoting knee stability.
Half Pigeon Pose (Ardha Kapotasana)
This pose can help open the hip flexors & strengthen the supporting muscles around the knee.
Mountain Pose (Tadasana)
Standing correctly in Mountain Pose can improve overall posture & knee alignment.
Child’s Pose (Balasana)
This restful pose can alleviate pressure on the knees while stretching the hips & thighs.
Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)
Enhances balance & stability while strengthening the muscles around the knee.
Hero Pose (Virasana)
Stretches the quadriceps while gently strengthening the knees.
Next:
Happy B’day Akshay Kumar: 10 highest grossing films of B’wood Khiladi
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More