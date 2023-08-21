10 most popular Indian dishes ranked by Tasteatlas

Moneycontrol news August 21, 2023
Tasteatlas has released a ranking of 100 Indian dishes and here is the list of the 10 most-popular dishes.
Image credit: Unsplasg
One of the best breakfast meals, this traditional south Indian pancake is made of rice and black gram beans and is served with a potato vegetable mix, sambar and chutneys.
10
Image credit: Unsplasg
9
This thick flavorful curry is prepared to be cooked with meat like mutton, chicken, beef, pork or prawn. It is derived from the Portuguese “carne de vinha d’alhos” meaning meat marinated in wine vinegar and garlic.
Image credit: Archana’s Kitchen
8
Samosa is not only a snack, but offers a delightful entry to Indian cuisine. Originating from Central Asia, samosas journeyed to India along ancient trade routes.
Image credit: Unsplasg
7
This creamy meat stew (has a vegetarian version too) has a mild flavour. It is believed that it originated in the royal kitchen of Akbar during the mid-1500s as a fusion of Persian and Indian cuisine.
Image credit: Pixabay
6
A harmonious assortment of flavours and textures, a thali is tailored to regions, offering both sumptuous vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.
Image credit: Pixabay
5
Chicken, mutton, paneer tikka involves marinating boneless meat like chicken or mutton in yogurt and a blend of traditional spices.
Image credit: Unsplash
4
Tandoori, is a style of cooking which involves the use of cylindrical clay ovens fuelled by wood or charcoal. It evolved from Middle Eastern bread-baking methods befpre spreading to India.
Image credit: Pixabay
3
Also known as murgh makhani, butter chicken emerged from Delhi’s Moti Mahal restaurant in the 1950s.
Image credit: Unsplash
2
Naan traces its origins to India. It was first documented in the 1300 AD notes of Indo-Persian poet Amir Kushrau.
Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash
1
This variation, known as butter garlic naan, adds minced garlic to the classic recipe.
Image credit: Host the Toast