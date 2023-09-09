10 cholesterol-lowering foods you should add to your diet

By Moneycontrol News Sept 9, 2023
Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, which can lower LDL cholesterol & raise HDL cholesterol.
Oats are rich in soluble fiber, especially beta-glucans, which can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol.
Salmon, mackerel, trout & other fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can lower triglycerides & increase HDL (good) cholesterol.
Almonds, walnuts and other nuts are a good source of healthy fats, fiber & antioxidants that can improve cholesterol levels.
Beans, lentils & chickpeas are rich in soluble fiber, which helps lower LDL cholesterol.
Extra virgin olive oil is a heart-healthy source of monounsaturated fats & antioxidants that may help lower LDL cholesterol.
Berries contain what are known as polyphenols, which can help improve heart health & lower cholesterol.
Garlic contains allicin, a compound that can lower LDL cholesterol levels as well as blood pressure.
Leafy vegetables such as spinach are low in calories & contain lots of fiber & antioxidants that may support heart health.
Foods such as tofu, tempeh & edamame are rich in soy protein, which can lower LDL cholesterol levels.