10 cholesterol-lowering foods you should add to your diet

By Moneycontrol News Sept 9, 2023

Avocado

Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, which can lower LDL cholesterol & raise HDL cholesterol.

Oats & Oatmeal

Oats are rich in soluble fiber, especially beta-glucans, which can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol.

Fatty Fish

Salmon, mackerel, trout & other fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can lower triglycerides & increase HDL (good) cholesterol.

Nuts

Almonds, walnuts and other nuts are a good source of healthy fats, fiber & antioxidants that can improve cholesterol levels.

Legumes

Beans, lentils & chickpeas are rich in soluble fiber, which helps lower LDL cholesterol.

Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil is a heart-healthy source of monounsaturated fats & antioxidants that may help lower LDL cholesterol.

Berries

Berries contain what are known as polyphenols, which can help improve heart health & lower cholesterol.

Garlic

Garlic contains allicin, a compound that can lower LDL cholesterol levels as well as blood pressure.

Leafy Vegetables

Leafy vegetables such as spinach are low in calories & contain lots of fiber & antioxidants that may support heart health.

Soy Products

Foods such as tofu, tempeh & edamame are rich in soy protein, which can lower LDL cholesterol levels.

