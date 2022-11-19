Virat Kohli: With a brand value worth Rs1500 crore, Kohli is one of India’s most bankable stars

As per Duff & Phelps, a US based financial consultancy firm, cricketer Virat Kohli had a brand value of $185.7 million in 2021. The valuation made Kohli stand out as the most valued and marketable celebrity. He has been the face of brands across sectors from auto to fashion to tech. The list includes Audi India, Manyavar, Puma, Myntra and Fire-Boltt and many more top brands.

Kohli’s brand value remained unaffected when he stepped down from the Indian cricket team captaincy last year. In 2017, he signed an eight year deal with MRF where he earned Rs 12.5 crore annually for sticking the brand’s logo on his bat. Lifestyle brand One8 and clothing brand Wrogn cater largely to the urban youth and are popular among them.

Kohli also became the first cricketer to sign a Rs 100 crore deal with Puma. The brand had actually onboarded him for Rs 110 crore.

Being the most followed sportsperson after footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the cricketer leverages his presence on social media by charging Rs 8 crore per post.