comScore

Watch Listen

Virat Kohli: With a brand value worth Rs1500 crore, Kohli is one of India’s most bankable stars

Virat Kohli, cricketer and investor, is the face of brands like Audi India, Manyavar, Myntra and Fire-Boltt. Kohli became the first cricketer to sign a Rs 100-crore deal with Puma.

By  Storyboard18Nov 19, 2022 3:58 PM
Virat Kohli: With a brand value worth Rs1500 crore, Kohli is one of India’s most bankable stars
Being the most followed cricketer after footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the cricketer leverages his presence on social media by charging Rs 8 crore per post

As per Duff & Phelps, a US based financial consultancy firm, cricketer Virat Kohli had a brand value of $185.7 million in 2021. The valuation made Kohli stand out as the most valued and marketable celebrity. He has been the face of brands across sectors from auto to fashion to tech. The list includes Audi India, Manyavar, Puma, Myntra and Fire-Boltt and many more top brands.

Kohli’s brand value remained unaffected when he stepped down from the Indian cricket team captaincy last year. In 2017, he signed an eight year deal with MRF where he earned Rs 12.5 crore annually for sticking the brand’s logo on his bat. Lifestyle brand One8 and clothing brand Wrogn cater largely to the urban youth and are popular among them.

Kohli also became the first cricketer to sign a Rs 100 crore deal with Puma. The brand had actually onboarded him for Rs 110 crore.

Being the most followed sportsperson after footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the cricketer leverages his presence on social media by charging Rs 8 crore per post.

Tune in to the full video here to also know what adds to the income of the cricketer.


Tags
First Published on Nov 19, 2022 3:58 PM

More from Storyboard18

Watch Listen

Dentsu Creative’s APAC CEO Cheuk Chiang on building a future-ready ad agency

Dentsu Creative’s APAC CEO Cheuk Chiang on building a future-ready ad agency

Watch Listen

Publicis Groupe India’s Amaresh Godbole on digital spending trends

Publicis Groupe India’s Amaresh Godbole on digital spending trends

Watch Listen

Ayan Mukerji and Namit Malhotra on tech, VFX's role in Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji and Namit Malhotra on tech, VFX's role in Brahmastra

Watch Listen

Havas Media's CEO Peter Mears: "India is a great case for us to think about what the world would look like in 2025"

Havas Media's CEO Peter Mears: "India is a great case for us to think about what the world would look like in 2025"

Watch Listen

Nestle Global CEO Interview: Mark Schneider says, 'It's the start of the Indian age'

Nestle Global CEO Interview: Mark Schneider says, 'It's the start of the Indian age'

Watch Listen

Ogilvy Global CEO Interview: Devika Bulchandani and her rise to the global-Indian CEO club

Ogilvy Global CEO Interview: Devika Bulchandani and her rise to the global-Indian CEO club

Watch Listen

Mountain Dew Campaign: PepsiCo’s Vineet Sharma on the new ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’

Mountain Dew Campaign: PepsiCo’s Vineet Sharma on the new ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’