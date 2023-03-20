comScore

Tata Motors' Shubhranshu Singh on innovation, digital and marketing commercial vehicles in India

Shubhranshu Singh, vice president - marketing domestic and IB, Tata Motors talks about the challenges and opportunities of marketing commercial vehicles in India and more.

By  Storyboard18Mar 20, 2023 11:54 AM
Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani with Shubhranshu Singh, vice president - marketing - domestic & IB, Tata Motors

Tata Motors is shattering all category codes of marketing in commercial vehicles segment.

But how do you make marketing commercial vehicles exciting and transformational?

How do you bring a B2C approach to B2B marketing and disrupt codes?

Storyboard18's Delshad Irani spoke to Shubhranshu Singh, vice president - marketing - domestic & IB, Tata Motors, about the key points in Tata Motors' strategy to overhaul and transform how Commercial Vehicles are marketed in India.

Singh also spotlighted how the auto major is driving change, digital transformation and creativity in the category.

Tata Motors launched a much appreciated ‘Desh ke Trucks’ campaign which created an overarching brand positioning for India’s best-selling truck platforms – Prima, Signa and Ultra. The campaign was intended to showcase its state-of-the-art trucks, innovations, enhanced facets and features, digitalisation, profitability, fuel efficiency, safety, superior technology, connectivity, driver productivity and cabin comfort via entertaining, slice of life commercials.

First Published on Mar 20, 2023 11:54 AM

