Storyboard18 x Momo Media: Let's Talk - Mascots In Indian Advertising
From Asian Paints' Gattu and Amul's moppet to Vodafone's Zoozoos, we explore the charm of mascots in Indian advertising in this episode of Let's Talk - a Storyboard18 and Momo Media collaboration.
By Storyboard18 | Sep 13, 2022 9:09 AM
The latest mascot that's got the marketing community buzzing is a sleepy, cheeky owl for a D2C coffee brand. But before the owl with an attitude hit us with its sass on digital screens, brand mascots dominated ads from billboards to our telly screens for decades.