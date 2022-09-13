comScore

Storyboard18 x Momo Media: Let's Talk - Mascots In Indian Advertising

From Asian Paints' Gattu and Amul's moppet to Vodafone's Zoozoos, we explore the charm of mascots in Indian advertising in this episode of Let's Talk  - a Storyboard18 and Momo Media collaboration.

Sep 13, 2022
Storyboard18 x Momo Media: Let's Talk - Mascots In Indian Advertising
The latest mascot that's got the marketing community buzzing is a sleepy, cheeky owl for a D2C coffee brand. But before the owl with an attitude hit us with its sass on digital screens, brand mascots dominated ads from billboards to our telly screens for decades.

First Published on Sep 13, 2022 9:09 AM

