S4 Capital's Sir Martin Sorrell: India is increasingly seen as an alternative to investment in China

Sharing his predictions for the year 2023, Sir Martin Sorrell, currently Executive Chairman of S4 Capital and former CEO of WPP, said that the world is fragmenting and India may benefit from that. “India is increasingly being seen, along with Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, as an alternative to investment in China,” he told Storyboard18 in an exclusive interview.

In a market destabilized by a war in Ukraine, big tech troubles, rising interest rates, cost of living crisis and a new COVID variant, what is the outlook for 2023? We asked the legendary advertising executive who built the world's largest ad holding company WPP before he left to set up S4 Capital which owns Media Monks, a few years ago. “The world has changed," Sorrell told us, adding, "I don’t know whether it is an era of de-globalisation. The last four years have been free trade. Reduction at trade barriers has stimulated growth in gross domestic product (GDP). And the challenges that we have around inflation, around higher interest rates, potential recession, stagflation, the Ukrainian war, the issues around US-China relationships and long-term issues around Russia-Iran, all these things are confusing to many people."