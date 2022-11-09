comScore

Publicis Groupe India’s Amaresh Godbole on digital spending trends

Godbole shares what brands want in terms of digital solutions; key trends in D2C commerce; and more.

By  Storyboard18Nov 9, 2022 5:32 PM
Amaresh Godbole, chief executive officer of digital technology business at Publicis Groupe India, says, while there are mixed views in the market about the festive spending trends and patterns, it was a “healthy” year for the agency

In a conversation with Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat, Amaresh Godbole, chief executive officer of digital technology business at Publicis Groupe India discussed about digital spending during Diwali, and the solutions brands are looking for in the post-pandemic world.

Godbole says, while there are mixed views in the market about the spending festive trends and patterns, it was a “healthy” year for Publicis Groupe. “People really went out to build experiences, build content, and brands engaged with consumers during Diwali,” he added.

He also observed that this festive season, consumers focused on creating experiences. Other than that, “What did take off was purchase, D2C, commerce, discounting, special packages for Diwali, special products developed for the occasion. Increasingly, there are even behaviours where when people go to a store, they are constantly comparing and even checking the prices. We came up with innovations to combat this,” says Godbole.

The agency worked with one of its clients to create a price comparison app. To know more about it watch the full interview here.


