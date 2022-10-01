Oglivy Global CEO Interview: Devika Bulchandani and her rise to the global-Indian CEO club

Joining Storyboard18 in her first conversation after taking charge as Global CEO of Ogilvy, we have Devika Bulchandani. She was appointed as the global chief executive of the advertising giant Ogilvy this month and also joins a growing group of Indian-origin business leaders at the helm of big multinational corporations. She is in fact the first-ever woman of color to run a global agency network.
Devika most recently served as Global President and CEO of Ogilvy North America and takes the helm from Andy Main who is stepping down as Global CEO. She was the driving force behind Mastercard’s long-running “Priceless” campaign and The “Fearless Girl” that challenged Wall Street’s symbol of the charging bull with a bronze statue of a young girl which became a symbol for gender diversity and equality.
Storyboard18 Exclusive with the ‘Fearless Girl’ - Devika Bulchandani.