Nestle Global CEO Interview: Mark Schneider says, 'It's the start of the Indian age'

Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestle, shares that he is bullish on India, in an exclusive interview. Nestle plans to invest Rs 5000 crore in India by 2025.

By  Storyboard18Oct 4, 2022 7:07 AM
Nestle CEO, Mark Schneider in conversation with Storyboard18's Delshad Irani about how Nestle is future-proofing its brands and business, and focusing on the new bottom-line - People, Planet, Profits.

Mark Schneider is the chief executive officer of Nestle, the world’s largest food company which owns over 2000 brands, including iconic household names like KitKat, Nescafe and Maggi, an Indian pantry staple and one of the country’s most loved brands. The company has been dialing up its growth strategies and sustainability efforts to address the many challenges it faces today.

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with Storyboard18's Delshad Irani, Schneider tells us how Nestle is future-proofing its brands and business, and focusing on the new bottom-line - People, Planet, Profits.

Nestle also recently committed to investing Rs 5000 crore in India by 2025. India is Nestle’s 10th largest market globally and the fresh investments will help the company accelerate its core business in the country and leverage new opportunities for growth, Schneider said during his second visit to the country since joining the Switzerland-based foods and beverage major in 2017.

Watch the full interview here.


First Published on Oct 4, 2022 7:07 AM

