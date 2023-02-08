Marketing Recoded – Season 2 ft. Tata CLiQ Luxury’s Mohua Das Gupta

What does it take to be a modern marketer? Get a sharp and fast insight into the minds of marketers behind some of India’s buzziest brands in Marketing Recoded. In this episode, we have Mohua Das Gupta head – marketing, Tata CLiQ Luxury. She talks at length about how modern marketers are now empathetic, thoughtful, and mindful more than ever before. Gupta also talks about the power of the metaverse and the importance of adapting to changes.