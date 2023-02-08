comScore

Marketing Recoded – Season 2 ft. Tata CLiQ Luxury’s Mohua Das Gupta

Mohua Das Gupta talks about the power of the metaverse, the importance of adapting to changes, and more.

By  Storyboard18Feb 8, 2023 4:48 PM
Prior to Tata CLiQ Luxury, Mohua Das Gupta has worked with brands like Myntra, Arrow, and Amante. She also has worked with ad agencies like Ogilvy and McCann.

What does it take to be a modern marketer? Get a sharp and fast insight into the minds of marketers behind some of India’s buzziest brands in Marketing Recoded. In this episode, we have Mohua Das Gupta head – marketing, Tata CLiQ Luxury. She talks at length about how modern marketers are now empathetic, thoughtful, and mindful more than ever before. Gupta also talks about the power of the metaverse and the importance of adapting to changes.

Gupta is a marketing leader with over 15 years of experience in building solid brands across industries. She has extensive experience in leading strategic marketing including brand strategy, research, mining, consumer insights, working on new product launches, media planning, designing brand positioning and campaign development with RoI driven approach to deliver business impact. Gupta has led marketing for brands across luxury, premium and mass portfolios across varied industries namely, e-commerce and retail. Prior to Tata CLiQ Luxury, Gupta has worked with brands like Myntra, Arrow, and Amante. She also has worked with ad agencies like Ogilvy and McCann.

Watch the full episode here.


Tags
First Published on Feb 8, 2023 11:24 AM

