Marketing Recoded – Season 2 ft. PepsiCo India's Saumya Rathor

Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, talk at length about traits that every modern marketer should possess and more.

By  Jan 6, 2023 6:01 PM
Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India

What does it take to be a modern marketer?

Get a sharp and fast insight into the minds of marketers behind some of India’s buzziest brands in Marketing Recoded.

In this episode, we have Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, talk at length about traits that every modern marketer should possess. She also shares her views on some of the most overrated things in the marketing industry today. According to Rathor, "marketers are growth architects and catalysts of change." Rathor is with PepsiCo India since 2019. She has also worked with legacy brands like Marico, ITC, and Amazon.


