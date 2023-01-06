Marketing Recoded – Season 2 ft. PepsiCo India's Saumya Rathor

In this episode, we have Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, talk at length about traits that every modern marketer should possess. She also shares her views on some of the most overrated things in the marketing industry today. According to Rathor, "marketers are growth architects and catalysts of change." Rathor is with PepsiCo India since 2019. She has also worked with legacy brands like Marico, ITC, and Amazon.