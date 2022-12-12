comScore

Marketing Recoded – Season 2 ft. Mondelez International's Anil Viswanathan

Anil Viswanathan, the recently promoted MD, Vietnam, & Southeast Asia of Mondelez International, shares tips for modern marketers, trends that matter, and more.

By  Storyboard18Dec 12, 2022 10:13 AM
Anil Viswanathan

What does it take to be a modern marketer? Get a sharp and fast insight into the minds of marketers behind some of India’s buzziest brands in Marketing Recoded. Watch Anil Viswanathan, MD, Vietnam, & Southeast Asia, Mondelez International, sharing what it takes to be a modern marketer; why listening to your gut is not sound advice at work & more. Prior to this, Viswanathan was the vice president – marketing of Mondelez International. He managed the end-to-end delivery of the entire Indian brand portfolio including equity, innovation, and activation. Viswanathan also closely looked at consumer insights and analytics practices for the company.

Watch the full interview here:


First Published on Dec 12, 2022 10:13 AM

