Marketing Recoded – Season 2 ft. Mercedes-Benz India's Santosh Iyer

In this episode, watch Santosh Iyer, vice president – marketing & sales, and MD designate, Mercedes-Benz India talk about why crisis is the best time to change and how marketers should leverage opportunities during tough times. The German luxury carmaker promoted Iyer as the managing director & CEO of the Indian operations in August 2022. His new role is effective from January 1, 2023. He has been heading the marketing and customer service efforts of the brand in India for close to seven consecutive years.