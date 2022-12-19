comScore

Marketing Recoded – Season 2 ft. Mercedes-Benz India's Santosh Iyer

With two decades of diverse experience in the Indian automobile domain, Santosh Iyer has worked across functions including sales, marketing, retail, customer service, and corporate affairs.

By  Storyboard18Dec 19, 2022 10:34 AM
Mercedes-Benz India's Santosh Iyer

What does it take to be a modern marketer?

Get a sharp and fast insight into the minds of marketers behind some of India’s buzziest brands in Marketing Recoded.

In this episode, watch Santosh Iyer, vice president – marketing & sales, and MD designate, Mercedes-Benz India talk about why crisis is the best time to change and how marketers should leverage opportunities during tough times. The German luxury carmaker promoted Iyer as the managing director & CEO of the Indian operations in August 2022. His new role is effective from January 1, 2023. He has been heading the marketing and customer service efforts of the brand in India for close to seven consecutive years.

With two decades of diverse experience in the Indian automobile domain, Iyer has worked across functions including sales, marketing, retail, customer service, and corporate affairs.


First Published on Dec 19, 2022 10:34 AM

