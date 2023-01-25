Marketing Recoded – Season 2 ft. iD Fresh Food's Rahul Gandhi

What does it take to be a modern marketer? Get a sharp and fast insight into the minds of marketers behind some of India’s buzziest brands in Marketing Recoded.

In this episode, we have Rahul Gandhi, chief marketing officer, iD Fresh Food. He talks at length about the traits every modern marketer should possess; overrated things in marketing today; and how Siri saves his day.

Talking about his job as a marketer, Gandhi says, “The first thing that we do is we understand what the consumer wants. We also understand the offerings of our competitors. Then we find out what is unique about our offering or our position in the category. Then, we communicate our positioning to the consumers.”

He adds, “Post that, we understand the media habits of the consumers. Then, we get on to developing new products which the consumers might latch on to in the future.”

He also shares important skills every modern marketer must possess. As per Gandhi, the first skill is to be assembling a lot of information, which includes internal as well as external, and then arrive at a decision. The second skill is to deal with ambiguity. He explains, “Once you assimilate a lot of information, you realize that a lot of information is incomplete or inaccurate which gives rise to ambiguity. Dealing with ambiguity and still making decisions is one skill or trait.”

The third skill according to him is to prioritise. "Because, there is so much happening in the field of marketing, and everything done involves time, effort, and money. If things are not properly prioritised, time, effort and money would be spent on something that would not work."

Gandhi was previously head of marketing for the snacks, noodles, and pasta businesses at ITC Foods.