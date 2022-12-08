comScore

L'Oreal's global marketing chief Asmita Dubey on beauty tech, "radical inclusivity", big consumer trends

Asmita Dubey, global chief digital and marketing officer at L'Oreal, talks about the key shifts in consumer trends, how L'Oreal is creating online and offline experiences and future proofing its brands.

By  Storyboard18Dec 8, 2022 5:07 PM
Asmita Dubey, global chief digital and marketing officer at L'Oreal

The past few years have been disruptive for the beauty industry with the pandemic and the lockdowns bringing sales drastically down and the recovery bringing hope for companies. So how is the world's largest beauty company dealing with the changes in how consumers buy, use and experience products, services and brands? In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18's Delshad Irani, Asmita Dubey, global chief digital and marketing officer at L'Oreal, spoke about the key shifts in consumer trends, how L'Oreal is creating online and offline experiences and future-proofing its brands.

Watch here.


