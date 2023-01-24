comScore

Leo Burnett's Rajdeepak Das and Dheeraj Sinha on the agency's vision for the future

Rajdeepak Das and with Dheeraj Sinha of Leo Burnett, share their views on the dream run the agency has had over the past year. They also talk about the agency's plans for the future.

Jan 24, 2023
Rajdeepak Das, CEO & CCO at Leo Burnett, South Asia and Chairman, Creative Council, Publicis Groupe - South Asia and Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett - South Asia & Chairman, BBH India. (Images via LinkedIn - @dheeraj_sinha & @rajdeepakdas)

It has been a continuous upward graph for Leo Burnett for the past one year. A series of big wins for all the pathbreaking campaigns that they conceptualised. From winning the ‘Agency Of The Year’ title at the GoaFest ABBYs, winning the Grand Prix at Cannes Lions to bagging the ‘Grand Effie’ at the recently concluded Effie Awards. Furthermore, the agency added clients such as PepsiCo and Meta to its roster as well. Watch the conversation Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat had with Rajdeepak Das, CEO & CCO at Leo Burnett, South Asia and Chairman, Creative Council, Publicis Groupe - South Asia along with Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett - South Asia & Chairman, BBH India.


First Published on Jan 24, 2023

