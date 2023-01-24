Leo Burnett's Rajdeepak Das and Dheeraj Sinha on the agency's vision for the future

It has been a continuous upward graph for Leo Burnett for the past one year. A series of big wins for all the pathbreaking campaigns that they conceptualised. From winning the ‘Agency Of The Year’ title at the GoaFest ABBYs, winning the Grand Prix at Cannes Lions to bagging the ‘Grand Effie’ at the recently concluded Effie Awards. Furthermore, the agency added clients such as PepsiCo and Meta to its roster as well. Watch the conversation Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat had with Rajdeepak Das, CEO & CCO at Leo Burnett, South Asia and Chairman, Creative Council, Publicis Groupe - South Asia along with Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett - South Asia & Chairman, BBH India.