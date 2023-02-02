Kellogg's Prashant Peres on evolving breakfast category in India

Kellogg India released a new master brand campaign, ‘Kuch Kar Dikhane Ki Bhook’ that highlights the importance of a wholesome nutritious breakfast for children. The brand has also announced the launch of a new campaign with actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman to showcase its Muesli's granola offerings. Storyboard18's Shibani Gharat spoke to Prashant Peres, Managing Director, South Asia, Kellogg, about the new campaigns and the trends in the evolution of muesli granola category in India, the scope of growth for the newly launched product portfolio and how Indians' breakfast tastes are changing.