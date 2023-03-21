comScore

ITC's Sameer Satpathy on Savlon's 'hand ambassador' Sachin Tendulkar, and Purpose & proof

In an interview with Storyboard18’s Delshad Irani, Sameer Satpathy, CEO - personal care, ITC, talks about Savlon's new campaign and building brands with a purpose.

By  Storyboard18Mar 21, 2023 11:11 AM
Storyboard18’s editor Delshad Irani with Sameer Satpathy, CEO - personal care, ITC

FMCG major ITC’s brand Savlon has a new ambassador. But the new face of the brand is actually a hand. Yes, you read that right. Savlon’s new hand ambassador is none other than Sachin Tendulkar. In a conversation with Storyboard18’s editor Delshad Irani, Sameer Satpathy who is ITC’s personal care division CEO, tells us more about the new hand ambassador and campaign and ITC's focus on the triple bottom line, business, brand and societal impact of higher-order purpose driven initiatives and how the measure of their success has evolved. Satpathy says, “For a believer no proof is necessary and for a non-believer no proof is enough,”

First Published on Mar 21, 2023 11:11 AM

