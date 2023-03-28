comScore

Indian Women's Cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on increased viewership and brand interest in women's cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur, a cricketer, talks about the future of women's cricket, the biggest change, increased viewership, and more.

Mar 28, 2023
Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain, Harmanpreet Kaur

Women's cricket has come a long way in the past 2 years. There is more and more interest from audiences to watch the sport with interest. Fans of men's cricket are keen on watching women's cricket as well. On the other hand, a new audience too is developing solely devoted to women's cricket. Naturally, with the increase in demand and viewership, brands too are eager to hop on board and bask in the spotlight. The future of women's cricket is bright and the audience is only going to grow.

Storyboard18's Shibani Gharat recently had the chance to catch up with Indian Women's Cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur to discuss the future of the sport, brand interest and more.

Listen in.


