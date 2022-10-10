How Byju’s, Coca-Cola, AB InBev, Vivo are gearing up for FIFA World Cup 2022

As the world awaits with bated breath to witness the greatest sporting spectacle on the earth the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, brands are all set to make a splash. Indians are excited for this sporting extravaganza because this time it going to be so closer to home. To discuss the plans brands have for Indians around the world cup; how big is football today in the country; what has changed this time in terms of marketing approach as compared to four years ago; Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat spoke to a few key marketers.

Atit Mehta, head of marketing at Byju’s, a brand that is the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar for the first time, talks at length about how the edtech platform is using football as a metaphor to simplify science modules for students and more.

Yogendra Sriramula, head, brand strategy of Vivo India, talks about the company’s refreshed approach to be seen at the world cup. Vivo India after being the official smartphone of the Vivo World Cup in Russia in 2018, Vivo is also the official sponsor of the World Cup in Qatar this year.

Coca-Cola has a long-standing partnership with the game of football over the last few decades and has been a sponsor at many FIFA World Cups in the past. Arnab Roy, vice president, marketing Coca-Cola India shares the new layers of the brand’s partnership at the world cup.

Vineet Sharma, VP marketing, South Asia from AB InBev, shares what a sporting event like the FIFA means to the company. Globally, their brand Budweiser has already began its activation with a campaign that features soccer stars like Messi and Neymar Jr.

Vikram Sakhuja, group CEO of Madison World, talks at length about the opportunities that brands have at FIFA World Cup and how they can be a catalyst in spreading the spirit of the game in India.