comScore

Watch Listen

HMD Global's Sanmeet Singh Kochhar and Adam Ferguson on reviving Nokia for the consumer of today

In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18's Shibani Gharat, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice president - India & MENA at HMD Global and Adam Ferguson, global head of proposition, partner and product marketing at HMD Global, speak on the love for Nokia brands, its durability, sustainability and long battery lives.

By  Storyboard18Mar 16, 2023 3:30 PM
HMD Global's Sanmeet Singh Kochhar and Adam Ferguson on reviving Nokia for the consumer of today
Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA at HMD Global and Adam Ferguson, Global Head of Proposition, Partner and Product Marketing at HMD Global

Nokia, back in the day was a brand synonymous with the mobile phone. Once a market leader, Nokia won the hearts of all its consumers and enjoyed a sort of monopoly in the market. Nokia rode the wave of success for many decades. However, once the smartphone was introduced, Nokia as a brand struggled to find itself a suitable position in the market. Innovation became the name of the game and consumers wanted the best smartphone available. Unfortunately for Nokia, many players had entered the smartphone market by then that posed to be more than competition. However, Nokia wasn't ready to give up. They launched the Nokia Lumia series. They're own version of the smartphone. Despite their efforts, the Lumia series failed to make the desired mark. Slowly Nokia faded from the Indian market.

Recently however, Nokia has rebranded. They've changed their logo and have an all new strategy to disrupt the smartphone market in India. This news came as a surprise to all who remember and cherish in the nostalgia of having owned a pre-smartphone era Nokia mobile phone. The brand has big plans for the country and a refreshing take to appeal to consumers of all ages.

In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18's Shibani Gharat, Nokia's parent company HMD GLobal's Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice president - India & MENA and Adam Ferguson global head of proposition, partner and product marketing talk about the brands revival in India.

Watch here.


Tags
First Published on Mar 16, 2023 3:30 PM

More from Storyboard18

Watch Listen

Nothing’s Carl Pei: India is an important market for Nothing

Nothing’s Carl Pei: India is an important market for Nothing

Watch Listen

Lenskart's Peyush Bansal on the campaign featuring Karan Johar & celebrity entrepreneurship

Lenskart's Peyush Bansal on the campaign featuring Karan Johar & celebrity entrepreneurship

Watch Listen

MAC Cosmetics' Karen Thompson on the brand’s India plans

MAC Cosmetics' Karen Thompson on the brand’s India plans

Watch Listen

In conversation with Fire-Boltt’s CEO Arnav Kishore

In conversation with Fire-Boltt’s CEO Arnav Kishore

Watch Listen

Marketing Recoded – Season 2 ft. Tata CLiQ Luxury’s Mohua Das Gupta

Marketing Recoded – Season 2 ft. Tata CLiQ Luxury’s Mohua Das Gupta

Watch Listen

Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan R: No one expected this kind of resurgence in travel demand

Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan R: No one expected this kind of resurgence in travel demand

Watch Listen

Kellogg's Prashant Peres on evolving breakfast category in India

Kellogg's Prashant Peres on evolving breakfast category in India