HMD Global's Sanmeet Singh Kochhar and Adam Ferguson on reviving Nokia for the consumer of today

Nokia, back in the day was a brand synonymous with the mobile phone. Once a market leader, Nokia won the hearts of all its consumers and enjoyed a sort of monopoly in the market. Nokia rode the wave of success for many decades. However, once the smartphone was introduced, Nokia as a brand struggled to find itself a suitable position in the market. Innovation became the name of the game and consumers wanted the best smartphone available. Unfortunately for Nokia, many players had entered the smartphone market by then that posed to be more than competition. However, Nokia wasn't ready to give up. They launched the Nokia Lumia series. They're own version of the smartphone. Despite their efforts, the Lumia series failed to make the desired mark. Slowly Nokia faded from the Indian market.