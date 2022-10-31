comScore

Havas Media's CEO Peter Mears: "India is a great case for us to think about what the world would look like in 2025"

Peter Mears, global CEO of Havas Media Group, on the India market and where it stands for the global media investments firm.

By  Storyboard18Oct 31, 2022 8:28 AM
Peter Mears of Havas Media Group discusses impact of global events and issues on business.

In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18, Havas Media Group's global CEO Peter Mears says India can grow to be the third-largest market in the world by 2030.

Commenting on the transformation of its India operations over the past 3-4 years, Mears said that Havas Group's India management team has done a great job in attracting new and different capability partners into the family which has helped the company’s client relationships.

"India is a great case for us to think about what the world would look like in 2025," he said.

Watch the full interview here.


