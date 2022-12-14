Diageo India's CEO Hina Nagarajan on liquor premiumisation strategies, consumer trends and more

The pandemic had a huge impact on the liquor industry when out of home consumption came to a hard stop. It's been well over a year now since the world opened up and consumption levels got back up again. So how has the year fared for Diageo India, one of the biggest alco-bev companies in the world and in India? We found out from the managing director and CEO, Hina Nagarajan. In an exclusive interview with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, Nagarajan talked about Diageo’s premiumisation strategy, driving sustainability, key consumer trends and more.