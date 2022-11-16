Dentsu Creative’s APAC CEO Cheuk Chiang on building a future-ready ad agency

In an interview with Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat, Cheuk Chiang, chief executive officer, Dentsu Creative Asia Pacific discussed at length how the agency is accelerating its creative footprint to become more future-ready. Chiang mentioned that the Indian market is important for Dentsu, as he visited India along with Dentsu APAC’s top officials. Since his appointment, he said, the entire focus for the agency is on doing great work. He also shared that the complete integration of Dentsu is all set to happen by the end of this month.

He highlighted, “Our global chief creative officer said to me that the one priority they have is ‘the work’. I spoke to our CCOs, CEOs and many clients and after that. We came up with a plan and that plan is to deliver across people, process, partnerships and also promotion. The goal amongst each of those areas is to help us deliver better work.”

Currently, Dentsu is focusing on three service lines: creative, media and CXM (customer experience management). According to Chiang, CXM as a function, relies on process. Media relies on process and people. Creativity relies on people. “We want to be known for creating culture, changing the society and inventing the future,” he added.