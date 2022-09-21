comScore

Deepender Rana and Soumya Mohanty on Kantar’s BrandZ India Report

According to the report, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the most valuable Indian brand in 2022. Listen in to know more.

By  Storyboard18Sep 21, 2022 11:49 AM
Soumya Mohanty, managing director, Insights Division, Kantar and Deepender Rana, executive managing director, Insights, South Asia, Kantar

India’s largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has become the most valuable Indian brand in 2022, according to the Kantar BrandZ India rankings. The company rose two places up the ranking to attain the No. 1 position that was held by HDFC Bank since the Kantar BrandZ India ranking was launched in 2014. Kantar, the world’s leading marketing data and analytics company, recently released the Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands 2022 report that values the TCS brand as worth $45,519 million, putting the company at the top. TCS’ brand value jumped 212 per cent in 2022 from 2020. Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat spoke to Deepender Rana, executive managing director, insights, South Asia, Kantar, and Soumya Mohanty, managing director, insights division, Kantar on the report. Listen in.


First Published on Sep 21, 2022 11:49 AM

