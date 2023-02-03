Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan R: No one expected this kind of resurgence in travel demand

Revenge travel was one of the key trends of the past year. This was good news for OTAs like the Flipkart group-owned Cleartrip. In an exclusive conversation with Delshad Irani, Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan R gives us a quick recap of the company's growth in 2022 and the growth strategy for 2023. He also sheds light on the key consumer trends and expectations in the travel industry, and what end users can look forward to this year.