Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan R: No one expected this kind of resurgence in travel demand

Ayyappan R, CEO, Cleartrip talks about revenge travel, key consumer trends and expectations in the travel industry, and what end users can look forward to this year.

By  Storyboard18Feb 3, 2023 4:03 PM
Ayyappan R, CEO, Cleartrip.

Revenge travel was one of the key trends of the past year. This was good news for OTAs like the Flipkart group-owned Cleartrip. In an exclusive conversation with Delshad Irani, Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan R gives us a quick recap of the company's growth in 2022 and the growth strategy for 2023. He also sheds light on the key consumer trends and expectations in the travel industry, and what end users can look forward to this year.

Ayyappan also shed light on the genesis of a new campaign - 'Invest in travel'. Targeted at different kinds of customer cohorts, the three ad films address different generations and what they seek when they travel. It is a quirky take on conventional investment campaigns and ends with the line ‘investing in travel is not subject to market risks’.

Watch the interview here.


First Published on Feb 3, 2023 2:02 PM

