Benetton CEO Massimo Renon: Indian consumers will be profiled as future consumers for Benetton

Benetton's come a long way from being a pioneer and provocative brand. After 30 years in India, the iconic global fashion brand is on a mission to bring back its cool quotient and chart a new growth trajectory. During a visit to India, Massimo Renon, chief executive officer of Benetton Group, got into an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani to explain the new vision and creative direction for Benetton and the transformation of the legendary brand. Watch to find out how Benetton is planning to become bold and cool again.