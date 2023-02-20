Zoo Media adds The Starter Labs to its network

The Zoo Media network, a homegrown independent agency network, has announced its acquisition of the marketing agency, The Starter Labs. The network founded by Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj comprises the leading full-funnel digital agency FoxyMoron and 10 other agency brands specializing in boutique services ranging from video solutions to influencer marketing amongst others. The network services brands like Netflix, P&G, YouTube, Kellogg’s, P&G, amongst other marquee brands in India.

The strategic acquisition is expected to strengthen Zoo Media’s D2C capabilities amongst consumer brands in India. This is also aligned with Zoo Media’s accelerated global growth strategy, set to be announced later this year.

The Starter Labs is a D2C marketing agency, founded by Kartik Khanna and Rehan Dadachanji in 2016. Since its inception, the agency has grown to a team size of 60 and has worked with over 250 brands like Cosco, Bummer, Pahadi Local, Captain Zack, Book My Show, Cartoon Network, DSP Mutual Fund with D2C Strategy; media solutions; growth marketing; performance marketing; content solutions; marketplace solutions; technology solutions; creator solutions; business intelligence; customer retention solutions and integrated search solutions. The founders will continue to function as managing partners and their employees will operate from Zoo Media offices across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurgaon.

Speaking on the acquisition Bajaj said, “With Indian startups having raised 42 billion in 2021 across industries, this acquisition is a massive opportunity for us to leverage the consumer brand ecosystem and to partner with founders across industries at the early stage of their business life cycle. We are delighted to have great partners in The Starter Labs and welcome the entire team to Zoo.”

Agency founder Rehan Dadachanji made no secret about the agency’s goals, “Our mission at The Starter Labs is to be India’s number one D2C marketing company, and our acquisition by Zoo Media helps accelerate that by several years.”