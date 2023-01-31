Zivame’s Khatija Lokhandwala: Our latest campaign strengthens the positioning of body confidence

Lingerie brand Zivame has rolled out a new campaign featuring women across various shapes and sizes belonging to a range of age groups.

Made by advertising agency Leo Burnett, the film showcases women across various life stages and different situations, confidently seizing the day with the help of the right lingerie. Sample these. A teenager takes on a hectic school day with the right support and a mature woman takes on new fitness challenges with the confidence of the right fit. A newbie mom handles the challenges of a new life stage without compromising on comfort. A group of young women enjoy carefree moments of joy, the campaign showcases how the right fit on the inside makes you confident on the outside. The aim is to celebrate inclusivity.

Sonal Chhajerh, group executive creative director, Leo Burnett, Mumbai, says, “The right intimate wear can give women the confidence to take on any day. The campaign brings alive how each day brings the need for a different kind of confidence, and there is a Zivame for her every need.”

Breaking stereotypes through advertising

Speaking to Storyboard18, Khatija Lokhandwala, head of marketing, Zivame says that brand campaigns have helped change the perceptions of the intimate wear category, driving awareness and making this category more mainstream and real.

"From using the word Bra for the first time on television, to changing perspectives about how one’s inner wear needs to change with the outerwear with the #PairItRight campaign, to the #DekhoMaineKyaKiya campaign that showcased the confidence and freedom that comes from wearing the right intimate wear. Our latest campaign strengthens the positioning of body confidence and is built on the insight that confidence is needed in every aspect of our lives, in our every day. And the right intimate wear designed for your body, empowers you to confidently take on any day," she adds.

Through this campaign, the brand is targetting women who are experimenting with their looks and are looking to see how intimate wear can help her expand their wardrobe.

The campaign will be promoted across both offline and online channels including influencer marketing on social media.

Talking about changing consumer preference especially post lockdown, Khatija Lokhandwala says that pandemic compelled a very high percentage of consumers to move to online shopping.

"In the initial stages, comfort was the most sought after benefit leading to increased demand for lingerie styles that deliver high on comfort. Post the lockdowns, there was a need to make up for all the lost occasions of celebrations leading to increase in fashion styles from bolder colours to prints and laces. Women were looking to purchase and match their inner wear for various outerwear.

With the increased focus on health and wellness, consumers are also seeking the right activewear gear that aids and supports one’s work-out activities. “We have also seen a surge in demand for our sleepwear and loungewear which offers consumers comfortable fabrics and fits coupled with stylish prints and colours so that one can go from video-meetings in the day to relaxing and unwinding in the evening," she explains.

Leveraging influencers

With a clear focus on removing taboos that surround the lingerie category and encourage conversations to help women understand and navigate this category that forms an important part of their wardrobe, Zivame says their campaigns ensure that consumers understand the important role intimate wear plays in their lives.

"From our stand-up series that used humour and quirk, to our Unhooked series that used heart to heart conversations, we use multiple hooks to get conversations going in this category. We also use Influencer marketing in a big way to connect with the audience. Delivering the message through real personas that one can connect with and one looks up to helps in changing mindsets and normalizing conversations," Lokhandwala says.