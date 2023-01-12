ZEE signs key advertisers for inaugural edition of DP World ILT20

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on Thursday announced that it has signed key advertisers ahead of inaugural edition of DP World ILT20. The tournament kickstarts on 13 January. The first set of sponsors for the 2023 edition of tournament include Paytm, Kurkure Playz, Kent RO and Gulf Oil.

ZEEL has signed a long-term partnership with Emirates Cricket Board for global media rights of DP World ILT20.

Rahul Johri, President – business, South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, says, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response for the DP World ILT20’s inaugural edition. At ZEE, we are committed to take this unique cricketing extravaganza to our global audiences and firmly believe that the league will emerge as one of the biggest and most-popular global cricketing events.”

Talking about their participating in the tournament, Mahesh Gupta, CMD, Kent RO Systems says, “Given the composition of league and kind of teams that are part of it, our brand messaging of being smart and stylish fits well. We wish the Zee team and ILT20 the very best.”

Meanwhile, Gulf Oil India which has been associated with multiple sports formats is also looking forward to the tournament.

“Gulf Oil India resonates with this league as both entities display a passion for the sport. Gulf has been a constant supporter of performance sports – be it motorsports or cricket, where we have signed up eminent cricket personalities as our brand ambassadors,” notes Amit Gheji, head of marketing, Gulf Oil India.

Earlier this month, ZEE Entertainment unveiled its #HarBallBawaal campaign film for the tournament, featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan. The film captures the passion and ambition of cricket players along with the fan frenzy that surrounds T20 cricket. Furthermore, the company had roped in superstar Rapper Badshah to produce the league’s anthem ‘Halla Halla’.

DP World ILT20 will broadcast live on the ZEE Entertainment’s 10 linear TV channels and stream on ZEE5 starting 13 January, 2023 from 6:45 PM onwards, with opening ceremony, in English, Hindi and Tamil. The event will be broadcast on Zee Cinema (SD & HD), Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Therai, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Zest (SD & HD), & Pictures HD, &Flix (SD & HD), and ZEE5 in India and globally.