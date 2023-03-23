comScore

Quantum Brief

Yudiz Solutions set to join Nazara as second listed gaming company in India with IPO filing

Yudiz Solutions' upcoming IPO filing with NSE Emerge marks a significant milestone in the gaming industry that hit $2.6 Bn in FY22 and is projected to reach $8.6 Bn in FY27.

By  Storyboard18Mar 23, 2023 7:17 PM
Yudiz Solutions set to join Nazara as second listed gaming company in India with IPO filing
The merchant banker for the IPO is Narnolia Financial Services Limited and is also the lead manager to the issue. Delhi based IPO Consultants, Pro Legal Solutions and Longview Research and Advisory Services are the advisors to the issue. (Representative Image: Markus Winkler via Unsplash)

The gaming industry in India will soon have another listed entity with Yudiz Solutions, a blockchain, artificial intelligence, and game development company, filing draft papers for IPO with NSE Emerge.

This move will make Yudiz the first publicly listed company in the blockchain, AI, and game development industry. Yudiz will also be the second gaming company to be listed on the stock market after Nazara Technologies. The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of 27,17,600 equity shares.

The company is raising funds for developing new products and technology, enhancement, branding and marketing. Moreover, it will explore technology companies for acquisitions in India and abroad, capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Yudiz was incorporated in 2011, headed by chairman Bharat Patel, managing director Pratik Patel, and chief executive officer Chirag Leuva.

The merchant banker for the IPO is Narnolia Financial Services Limited and is also the lead manager to the issue. Delhi based IPO Consultants, Pro Legal Solutions and Longview Research and Advisory Services are the advisors to the issue.

As per Lumikai, India’s gamer population in FY22 was 507 million up from 450 million the year prior, growing at a 12 per cent CAGR. There are 120 million paying gamers in the country, growing at a 25 per cent CAGR. The last two years have seen significant developments in the space with the market seeing more than six strategic exits amounting to $775 million, three unicorns, and the public listing of Nazara Technologies.


Tags
First Published on Mar 23, 2023 7:17 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Dentsu loses Maruti Suzuki Rs1200 crore media account to Mindshare

Dentsu loses Maruti Suzuki Rs1200 crore media account to Mindshare

Quantum Brief

IPL becomes a Decacorn with $10.9 billion valuation; Media rights most significant revenue source

IPL becomes a Decacorn with $10.9 billion valuation; Media rights most significant revenue source

Quantum Brief

ITC’s water conservation initiative aims to ensure water for all

ITC’s water conservation initiative aims to ensure water for all

Quantum Brief

Lost wonder? Will Wunderman Thompson regain the glory of its JWT days?

Lost wonder? Will Wunderman Thompson regain the glory of its JWT days?

Quantum Brief

Adobe to pay creators using its AI tools; CEO Shantanu Narayen says generative AI is a co-pilot to human ingenuity

Adobe to pay creators using its AI tools; CEO Shantanu Narayen says generative AI is a co-pilot to human ingenuity

Quantum Brief

Adobe bets big on generative AI; announces new services and partnerships with Accenture, NVIDIA

Adobe bets big on generative AI; announces new services and partnerships with Accenture, NVIDIA

Quantum Brief

Rajasthan Royals announces Luminous Power Technologies as IPL 2023’s Title Sponsor

Rajasthan Royals announces Luminous Power Technologies as IPL 2023’s Title Sponsor