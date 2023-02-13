YouTubers KSI, Logan Paul’s brand, Prime becomes the first influencer-run biz to advertise during Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII this NFL season. The Super Bowl has always been a much anticipated grand spectacle. It is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Furthermore, it is the world’s largest advertising stage. The NFL has millions of followers, brands are always competing with each other to bag themselves a spot from a limited supply to showcase they’re products to these fans. Displaying an ad during the Super Bowl is an astronomically costly affair. To put things into perspective, for a 30 second commercial to be displayed, this year it cost a record of anywhere between $6 million and $7 million.

Brands such as Heineken, Pepsi, Diageo, Doritos, M&Ms, among others have always been regulars in advertising at the Super Bowl. However, this year a new brand surfaced. A brand that took the beverage market by storm.

Prime Hydration, an energy drink brand started by two YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul is the fastest growing sports drink in history. The brand was launched in 2022 and is the most popular sports drink brand in the world today, beating even Gatorade. The brand has constantly marketed itself tirelessly to reach the level it is at today. KSI is a British YouTuber, boxer and rapper. He is one of Britain's biggest internet personalities. Logan Paul is an American YouTuber and boxer and one of USA's biggest media personalities.

Prime Hydration is the first influencer run business to advertise during the Super Bowl. Recently, Prime partnered with Arsenal Football Club and became the UFCs official beverage partner. The beverage brand has experienced tremendous growth over the last year and is continuing to take major leaps to grow even further. Being able to advertise during the Super Bowl is a consequential milestone for any brand. It is a noteworthy mark of success and popularity. For a brand to be able to achieve this within a year is a perfect case study for many marketers out there.