Yash Boss: Kannada star Yash is Pepsi's new brand ambassador

Yash will be instrumental in deepening consumer connect for Pepsi, said Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola.

By  Storyboard18Jan 24, 2023 2:34 PM
Yash said in a statement, “I am exhilarated to engage with Pepsi and join them as the face of the brand. A collaboration as exciting as this is a great way to start the new year, and I can't wait for my fans to see me in an all-new avatar!”

Beverage brand Pepsi has roped in Kannada cinema’s megastar Yash as its brand ambassador. The actor, who has been a huge box office hit, enjoys a massive fanbase across the nation.

Commenting on the association, Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with rocking star Yash, a name that truly defines the spirit of fearlessness and living life on your own terms – something that Pepsi consumers resonate strongly with. Yash brings a strong connection and influence over the youth that cuts across geographies. Yash will be instrumental in deepening consumer connect as we look to expand the brand’s footprint. We are excited for Pepsi’s journey in 2023 as we gear up to showcase the actor in an all-new avatar which is bound to leave fans pumped!”

The collaboration was ushered in by Yash as he posted a video of him taking a swig from a chilled Pepsi bottle confirming his love for the brand with his family of over 12 million followers. He says, 'I love you, Pepsi!’

Fans and consumers will soon witness the actor in a new avatar in Pepsi’s new TVC campaigns across traditional and digital platforms in India.


First Published on Jan 24, 2023 2:34 PM

