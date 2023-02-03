Wunderman Thompson India bags the ŠKODA India account

Wunderman Thompson India has won the strategy and creative mandate for ŠKODA, the Czech automobile manufacturer, for a tenure of 3 years following a fiercely competitive multi-agency pitch. The account will be led and operated out of Wunderman Thompson’s Mumbai office. The challenge put before Wunderman Thompson was to present their POV on SKODA after sales services. Harnessing its data and tech capabilities, the agency worked extensively to understand culture trend and engaged in consumer immersions to present solutions for the brand. Wunderman Thompson India has unparalleled experience in the automotive category. The agency had a long-standing association with Ford Motor Co and launched several of its successful brands in the country. It continues to build on its decade's long relationship with HeroMotoCorp. And has been a long-term custodian for brands such Apollo Tyres and Exide Batteries. All of which affords the agency a very comprehensive view of the broader automotive category and mobility in general. Talking about the new partnership, Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, ŠKODA Auto India, said, “ŠKODA is at a very critical milestone of its journey in India. As we gear up for the next phase of our growth with our India 2.0 strategy, we wanted a partner who will ride with us and add value to our business. With Wunderman Thompson’s experience in auto category and enthusiasm to build distinctive narratives, we are hopeful that journey will be successful.” Commenting on the business win, Anurag Tandon, SVP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, said, “ŠKODA is a legacy brand that has won the hearts and loyalty of car lovers in India over the last 2 decades, offering luxury, accessibility and reliability. On the back of new product launches and network expansion with a laser-sharp focus on customer satisfaction, the brand is a on an accelerated growth path. We couldn’t be more excited to partner the brand at this exciting juncture to provide business solutions and drive growth for Skoda.”