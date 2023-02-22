Wavemaker India introduces a new unit to provide solutions for D2C brands

GroupM’s media agency, Wavemaker India, has launched a specialised Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) practice to help brands implement, navigate and grow better. Wavemaker is already working with brands like MTR Foods, Nokia, L’Oréal and many more.

As a part of the mandate, Wavemaker will consult and implement its end-to-end solution toolkit for brands to simplify strategy and deployment for the many moving parts of a D2C channel. It will help clients with their technology stack, design the customer experiences, setup a growth platform and design and manage the entire fulfilment infrastructure.

Wavemaker’s modular approach will also allow brands to only pick specific solutions that they wish to optimise for. Additionally, Wavemaker will also launch a separate program that will work with D2C start-ups to help scale demand and operations.

Commenting on the launch of the new unit, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are committed in creating solutions which offer unparalleled growth to our brands and partners. We have been investing and building this capability for a few years now. Launching the D2C practice marks the expansion of our digital and E-Commerce offerings and is a step toward providing focussed solutions for brands who are to manage their value proposition and value chain.”

The practice will be part of Wavemaker’s overall e-commerce and precision practice.